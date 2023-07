Phosphate deposits to the tune of 70 billion tonnes have been confirmed in Norway, The Independent reported.

The discovery was made in 2018 by Norge Mining, and the site's exploration has now confirmed the size, which is just shy of the 71 billion tonnes of global reserves as estimated by the US Geological Survey.

Phosphate is a critical component of the agriculture supply chain, with 90 percent of the mined mineral used to make fertilizers. Of late, phosphate has found utility in lithium-ion batteries that can power electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems.

Even as the world looks to scale greener technologies, the limits on phosphate availability have been viewed as a significant impediment to its usage. Worsening geopolitical tensions are also not helping the cause, as regions like the EU have depended on imports to meet their phosphate needs.