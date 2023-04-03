Scientists propose massive observatory constellation orbiting the sun

NASA aims to launch its Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) in the near future, a space-based gravitational wave observatory aimed at detecting black hole mergers and other phenomena. However, Capurri argues that "identifying [anisotropies] requires a very high level of angular resolution not possessed by current and next generation survey instruments."

In their paper, the researchers outline how their constellation of several LISA-like detectors could combine their observations to effectively isolate anisotropies. The researchers say their idea would allow for a much higher resolution, which would be crucial for detecting such faint signals amid the noise of the SGWB.

The complete study was published in The Astrophysical Journal and can be found here.

Study abstract:

Many recent works have shown that the angular resolution of ground-based detectors is too poor to characterize the anisotropies of the stochastic gravitational-wave background (SGWB). For this reason, we asked ourselves if a constellation of space-based instruments could be more suitable. We consider the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), a constellation of multiple LISA-like clusters, and the Deci-hertz Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (DECIGO). Specifically, we test whether these detector constellations can probe the anisotropies of the SGWB. For this scope, we considered the SGWB produced by two astrophysical sources: merging compact binaries, and a recently proposed scenario for massive black hole seed formation through multiple mergers of stellar remnants. We find that measuring the angular power spectrum of the SGWB anisotropies is almost unattainable. However, it turns out that it could be possible to probe the SGWB anisotropies through cross-correlation with the cosmic microwave background (CMB) fluctuations. In particular, we find that a constellation of two LISA-like detectors and CMB-S4 can marginally constrain the cross-correlation between the CMB lensing convergence and the SGWB produced by the black hole seed formation process. Moreover, we find that DECIGO can probe the cross-correlation between the CMB lensing and the SGWB from merging compact binaries.