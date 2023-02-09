Photo: Massive sun-orbiting comet has tail both front and behind

Additionally, closely approached, the comet appears to have tails spreading both behind and in front of its trajectory.

Observing a sun-orbiting comet

The team of astronomers observed 96P Machholz using NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft as it closely approached the sun between January 29 and February 2 this year. The comet orbits our sun once every 5.3 Earth years.

The SOHO images reveal new details of the tails behind and ahead of the massive space rock. Previous observations have also shown the impressive feature, suggesting that the comet may have undergone some kind of fragmentation event recently.

The researchers used a SOHO instrument called the Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph Experiment (LASCO) for the latest approach. This instrument provides long exposures and features a number of color filters that they utilize to gain an enhanced view of the comet's debris trail.

The LASCO instrument's orange filter picks up a narrow range of wavelengths. It is sensitive to sodium, which is typically emitted by near-sun comets when materials sublimate — meaning they are heated so rapidly they are converted from a solid or ice form directly into a gas.