A new material mimics real blood vessels so well it could drastically change lives

In other words, the new blood vessels transformed themselves into "living" ones, explained an article published by the University of Sydney. “Nature converts this manufactured tube over time to one that looks, behaves and functions like a real blood vessel,” said Professor Weiss, senior author of the research.

Manufactured blood vessels and their uses

This isn't the first time scientists try to build blood vessels for transplantation. However, this marks the first time scientists have seen the vessels develop with such a high degree of similarity to the complex structure of naturally occurring blood vessels.

“The technology’s ability to recreate the complex structure of biological tissues shows it has the potential to not only manufacture blood vessels to assist in surgery, but also sets the scene for the future creation of other synthetic tissues such as heart valves," explained Prof. Weiss.

This news is especially important for children. Currently, when kids need a new blood vessel, surgeons have to implant synthetic ones into them. These only work for a limited amount of years because children outgrow them and then need more surgeries to implant new ones.