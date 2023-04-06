A mathematical model reveals the science behind climaxing

They have covered the four stages of the male cycle: excitation, plateau, orgasm, and resolution, and created two mathematical equations to represent their findings. One covers the physiological aspects of reaching climax, and the other focuses on the psychological.

To achieve this, they analyzed data from previous studies such as the Masters-Johnson theory of sexual response cycle, which included data from 10,000 sexual acts performed in the lab as well as studies undertaken at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands around a decade ago where consenting participants undertook sexual acts inside fMRI machines.

“In the past, researchers have tried to write a model to describe the physiological path to climax, but without success. Drawing on established data, as well as our own previously published work on modelling biological phenomena such as epidemiology and immunity, we have developed the first successful mathematical model of sexual performance,” said Dr. Konstantin Blyuss, co-lead author on the research and reader in mathematics in the University of Sussex School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

“Our results cover the physiological and psychological aspects required to reach climax. They reinforce, and mathematically prove, existing studies into the psychology of sex."