A mathematical model reveals the science behind climaxing
The first-ever mathematical model of how to reach sexual climax has been developed by University of Sussex mathematicians, according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.
The researchers have collected and combined decades of data on physiological and psychological arousal to model the ideal conditions for achieving orgasm.
They have covered the four stages of the male cycle: excitation, plateau, orgasm, and resolution, and created two mathematical equations to represent their findings. One covers the physiological aspects of reaching climax, and the other focuses on the psychological.
To achieve this, they analyzed data from previous studies such as the Masters-Johnson theory of sexual response cycle, which included data from 10,000 sexual acts performed in the lab as well as studies undertaken at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands around a decade ago where consenting participants undertook sexual acts inside fMRI machines.
“In the past, researchers have tried to write a model to describe the physiological path to climax, but without success. Drawing on established data, as well as our own previously published work on modelling biological phenomena such as epidemiology and immunity, we have developed the first successful mathematical model of sexual performance,” said Dr. Konstantin Blyuss, co-lead author on the research and reader in mathematics in the University of Sussex School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.
“Our results cover the physiological and psychological aspects required to reach climax. They reinforce, and mathematically prove, existing studies into the psychology of sex."
Don't overthink it
“A key finding is that too much psychological arousal early in the process can inhibit the chance of reaching climax. Simply put, our findings can be summarised as ‘don’t overthink it.’”
The study was based on the sexual responses of men because they have a simpler arousal cycle than women do. However, in order to be inclusive, the Sussex mathematicians are now working on a model for female satisfaction.
"Our findings shed light on a socially taboo subject, which we believe could have useful applications for the clinical treatment of sexual dysfunction, as well as for providing the general public with a tested formula for improving their sex life,” said Dr. Yuliya Kyrychko, a reader in mathematics in the University of Sussex School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, who co-led the research with Dr. Blyuss.
“With what we have learned from this study, we intend to mathematically model the female sexual response, which is physiologically – and mathematically – more complex than the male response,” concluded Kyrychko in the statement.