A professor's work on prime numbers could solve a 150-year-old puzzle in math

Riemann hypothesized that prime numbers do not occur erratically but rather follow the frequency of an elaborate function, which is called the Riemann zeta function. Using this function, one can reliably predict where prime numbers occur, but more than a century later, no mathematician has been able to prove this hypothesis.

Who is Zhang Yitang?

Born in 1955, Zhang could not attend school and taught himself mathematics at the age of 11. He worked in the fields and factories for several years to make his way to Peking University, where he earned his master's degree in 1984.

Zhang then moved to the U.S. to get a Ph.D. in mathematics from Purdue University. Failing to get himself a job, Zhang then worked as an accountant, a restaurant manager, and even a food delivery person before getting a position to teach pre-algebra and calculus at the University of New Hampshire in 1999, the SCMP report said.

In 2013, Zhang shocked the world with his twin prime conjecture, which proposed that there were an infinite pair of prime numbers that differed by two. Prior to this, Zhang had achieved only one publication.

What has Zhang done now?

A manuscript that is allegedly written by Zhang has now surfaced in the mathematics research community and has proof related to the Riemann hypothesis. Although the paper has not been peer-reviewed or verified by Zhang himself, if found accurate by the mathematical community, it would mean the end of another famous mathematical hypothesis, the Landau-Siegel conjecture.