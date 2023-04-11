Microbes thriving in Mauna Loa's lava tubes offer clues about Martian life

"We have identified minerals similar to those found at Mauna Loa on the Martian surface and right below it." This connection between the two planets suggests that Mauna Loa's lava tubes could provide valuable information on potential life-supporting environments on Mars.

Back in the lab, Fishman sequenced the genomes of 72 new organisms found within the Mauna Loa lava tubes. This ongoing analysis will help classify these microbes based on their characteristics and further our understanding of their survival strategies.

As we continue to explore the Martian landscape, the discoveries made in Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano will prove invaluable. The microbes thriving in the depths of Earth's largest active volcano offer a glimpse into the possibilities of life on Mars, bringing us one step closer to uncovering the secrets of the Red Planet.

The expedition's findings were published in JGR Planets and can be found here.

Study Abstract:

Lava tubes are key targets in the search for life on Mars. Their basaltic walls provide protection from radiation and changing environmental conditions, which could enable life or preservation of previous life in an otherwise harsh environment. We can understand the potential for Martian life in lava tubes by studying the habitability of analog environments on Earth. In this study, we present the first characterization of the microbial life inside a pristine Mauna Loa lava tube. This study is the first to combine 16S SSU rRNA sequencing and whole genome shotgun (WGS) sequencing to map the taxonomic makeup and functional potential of any lava tube community in Hawaii, enabling a deep understanding of the types of microbes that thrive in this unique environment and the metabolisms they use. We find a surprisingly high degree of niche partitioning over small spatial scales and discuss implications for life detection strategies. Based on recent bioinformatic advancements in metagenomics, we also assemble dozens of high-quality metagenome assembled genomes (MAGs) from the microbes living in the lava tubes, including several novel species.