The Mawangdui Tombs and the mystery of Lady Dai

A grand discovery

By pure happenstance, in around 1971, a group of men were excavating a hill of dirt in Changsha, the capital city of the Hunan Province and one of the most populous cities in central China, with the intention of fabricating an air raid shelter for a nearby hospital. The hill seemed like an ideal place for such a structure, but of course, things didn’t go quite as planned. 100 ft (30 meters) into the job, they began to notice something strange: the Earth seemed to be crumbling as they continued to dig. After deciding this was a great time to take a quick smoke break, they noticed something else that was quite strange. The decomposition of organic matter, such as human remains, can release gasses that are often highly flammable. When the men sparked their matches, the flames were abnormal. In fact, they gave off a deep blue color, which prompted them to stop digging any further and report their findings to officials.

Had they kept going, instead of finding rocks or gems, they would have come across something even more precious: what would come to be known as the Mawangdui Han Tombs. As an aside, the name, which translates to King Ma's Mound, was initially thought to be the final resting place of Ma Yin, a King who reigned over the Ma Chu territory, which would eventually become known as Changsha (not to forget modern-day Hunan and the northeastern part of Guangxi), from 896 until his death in 930 AD.

Official excavation began in the early 1970s, and it was quickly discovered that not only did the area host three distinct tombs but that they were much, much older than originally thought. In fact, It’s believed to host the remains of three nobles from one family stretching back to the Western Han dynasty (206 BC – 9 AD): a chancellor who died in 186 BC, known as the first Marquis of Dai, Li Cang (tomb #2); his wife, Xin Zhui (or better known as the Lady Dai [tomb #1]), who died circa 163 BC (the exact date is subject to debate); and a male relative, who may have been their son or the Marquis’ brother, and who is believed to have died in 168 BC (tomb #3).

The Coffin of Xin Zhui (Western Han dynasty) is on display in the Hunan Museum. Wikimedia Commons

Of the three tombs, one of which (the tomb of Li Cang) had clearly been vandalized and plundered by many grave robbers over the duration of its existence prior to its rediscovery, it was clear that Lady Dai’s tomb was somehow different from the rest. Not only was it the largest and most opulent, but no one could have predicted what long-buried secrets were about to be unearthed.

Engineering the Mawangdui tombs

Every ancient civilization to ever practice mummification has its own traditions and practices – from the design of the tombs to the preservation of the body itself. Following a method originating from the bronze age (it was known to be used during the Eastern Zhou period, which began in about 771 and ended in 221 B.C.E.), all three burial chambers were what we now call shaft tombs. These, in particular, are rectangular, vertical in shape, underground, and were built using a combination of materials and techniques. Think of them as the polar opposites of Mayan-built pyramids.

The three tombs at Mawangdui are rectangular vertical shaft tombs dug deep into the earth. At the bottom of each shaft, there was originally a rectangular wooden burial structure constructed of planks fitted together with a technique still used today called mortise and tenon joinery. This is an extremely intricate way of attaching planks of wood – in this case, cypress or pine – together without the use of nails or an adhesive. This wooden burial structure was compartmentalized. In the center of the main chamber, the mummy was encased in three nesting coffins (or coffins inside of coffins, like nested Russian matryoshka dolls).