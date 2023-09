The vacuum of space makes it impossible for sound waves to travel.

However, a new study looks at a technique design to make sound waves transmit in a vacuum.

Researchers found that "tunneling" through special materials could allow for sound waves to be sent and received in a vacuum.

In space, no one can hear you scream. This classic tagline to the film "Alien" has long been taken as a given. Conventional science agrees with it, as there is no way to achieve the vibration of the amount of molecules necessary for sound to travel in the vacuum of space. But a new study from physicists Zhuoran Geng and Ilari Maasilta of the Nanoscience Center at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland argues that there are conditions that would allow for sound to be transmitted quite well in a vacuum.

As the scientists write in their paper, which provides an analytical demonstration that has not yet been demonstrated experimentally, “acoustic waves are deformations or vibrations propagating through a material medium.” This means such waves do not exist in a vacuum, whereby rendering, “the initial conclusion that it is impossible for the vacuum to transmit the energy of an acoustic wave between two separated media.”