Nature, the master engineer: Mechanical devices nature 'invented' first

2. Nature also discovered pulleys long before us

Pulleys have been used by nature for millions of years. Andyworks/iStock

The history of pulleys dates back to ancient civilizations, around 1500 B.C., with early examples found in Mesopotamia and Egypt. The Greek mathematician Archimedes further developed the pulley system in the 3rd century B.C., creating compound pulleys that multiplied force and enabled lifting heavier loads. Over time, pulleys have become integral to various machines and technologies, from construction cranes to elevators, revolutionizing industries and simplifying complex transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing tasks.

But, once again, nature beat us by a long mile. Some spiders hoist prey using use a pulley-like system made from silk to snag oversized prey like lizards or even small mammals. But don’t despair; humans also used pulleys before realizing what they were. The human body also uses a system of tendons and muscles that work like pulleys to enable movement. For example, the knee acts as a simple pulley to extend the leg.

3. Nature beat us to gears too

Planthopper, nature's perfect example of gears. FrankRamspott/iStock

The history of gears can be traced back to ancient civilizations, with early examples dating to around 300 B.C. in China and the Hellenistic world. Gears were initially used in simple mechanical devices like water-lifting machines and clocks. The Antikythera Mechanism, an ancient Greek astronomical device from the 2nd century B.C., is an early example of complex gear systems. Gears gained prominence during the Industrial Revolution, becoming essential in machinery, transportation, and manufacturing components. Today, gears play a vital role in various industries and technologies, from automobiles and robotics to renewable energy systems.

The Issus coleoptratus, a type of planthopper insect, has a pair of interlocking gears on its hind legs that synchronize its movements when jumping, allowing it to jump at incredible speeds. An ingenious strategy if ever we saw one.

4. Sorry, humans, nature developed the spring before us too

The legs of kangaroos are basically springs. Paola Giannoni/iStock

The history of springs dates back to ancient civilizations, where they were used in simple mechanical devices like door locks and catapults. The Greeks and Romans employed springs made from bronze or iron for various purposes. In the 15th century, spring-driven clocks were developed, revolutionizing timekeeping. With the advent of the Industrial Revolution, springs became integral components in machinery, transportation, and manufacturing. In the late 19th century, steel coil springs were introduced, enhancing the performance of suspension systems in vehicles. Today, springs are found in numerous applications, from everyday objects to advanced aerospace and automotive technologies.