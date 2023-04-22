Scientists may have uncovered the mechanism behind greying hair

Scientists led by researchers from New York University Grossman school of medicine may have discovered the mechanism behind why hair turns grey. The find may now lead to the development of treatments to reverse or halt the process allowing people to maintain a glorious mane regardless of their age.

This is according to a report by The Guardian published on Friday.

The new research that looked at cells in the skin of mice( that are also found in humans) called melanocyte stem cells, or McSCs, indicates that stem cells may get stuck as hair ages and lose their ability to mature and maintain hair color.

The study’s lead investigator, Qi Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health, told The Guardian: “The newfound mechanisms raise the possibility that the same fixed-positioning of melanocyte stem cells may exist in humans.”

“If so, it presents a potential pathway for reversing or preventing the greying of human hair by helping jammed cells to move again between developing hair follicle compartments,” Sun added.