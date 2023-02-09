Watch: Powerful solar flare knocks out shortwave radio across Pacific

Scientists have been observing sunspots over centuries and have determined that their number increases as the Sun approaches the peak of its solar cycle. The cycle that takes 11 years to complete sees the solar poles flip at their peak, accompanied by many solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

Solar flares

Solar flares are eruptions of electromagnetic radiation caused when the energy stored in intense magnetic fields is suddenly released. This causes material on the solar surface to heat to millions of degrees in a concise period, releasing radiation from radio rays to gamma rays.

The intensity of these flares is classified on their strength, where classes A, B, and C are low-intensity flares, with Class X being the highest intensity flares. M-class flares are moderate-intensity flares.

The Earth's atmosphere absorbs most of the radiation coming from solar flares. However, the intense energy from medium to high-intensity solar flares can disrupt molecules in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which are used for radio communication and navigational purposes.

Sunspot AR3213

AR3213 is a massive sunspot that stretches 62,000 miles (100,000 km) on the solar surface, large enough to fit eight Earth-sized planets. On February 7, it let out an M-class solar flare, which NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured.