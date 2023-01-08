Meet eQuinox 2, the all-new 'eyeless' telescope giving city dwellers the universe in minutes

After all, the universe now awaits us.

Smart Light Pollution Reduction

The universe at the tap of an app Vanessa Oberlaender/Interesting Engineering

"I think most people are intrigued by the stars but don't have time to dedicate to it. So we made this telescope which you can set up in five minutes," Marfisi told IE.

The next-generation eQuinox 2 features Smart Light Pollution Reduction (SMLP) technology. SMLP helps offset the detrimental effects of light pollution in heavily urban settings, allowing observation of the galaxy's far reaches and beyond.

Thanks to the smart telescope that is entirely controlled by a mobile or tablet app, even telescope novices can join in on the celestial experience.

Over 5,000 celestial objects are available for users to explore, and the device may also make recommendations for items of interest.

Additionally, eQuinox 2 orients itself autonomously, even when few stars are visible, as is typically the case from cities, to easily locate, focus, and track its target. This is done using Autonomous Field Detection, the industry's most straightforward yet powerful smart orientation technology for telescopes.

Citizen astronomy

"All those objects now become so visual, thanks to the enhanced vision," Marfisi said. He also explained that by giving the general public the opportunity to understand the galaxies and nebulae quickly, all those childhood questions will start to flow naturally again. That is, "philosophy, metaphysics, why we're here, and is their life out there?" Just to quote a few.