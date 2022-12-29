Researchers discovered a microscopic organism that eats viruses

James Van Etten of Nebraska University made the seminal discovery of chloroviruses, which are known to infect tiny green algae. The invasive chloroviruses eventually burst their single-celled hosts like balloons, releasing carbon and other essential components for life into the surrounding ocean.

According to DeLong, an associate professor of biological sciences at Nebraska, "that's just keeping carbon down in this sort of microbial soup layer, keeping grazers from transferring energy up the food chain."

However, virovory might be balancing the carbon recycling that viruses are known to propagate if ciliates are eating those same viruses for dinner. According to DeLong, it's likely that virovory is facilitating carbon's ascent from the bottom of the food chain by giving it upward mobility that viruses would typically hinder.

The newly discovered virovores eat trillions of viruses every day

According to DeLong, ciliates in a tiny pond might consume 10 trillion viruses daily. "If you multiply a rudimentary estimate of how many viruses there are, how many ciliates there are, and how much water there is, it comes out to this huge quantity of energy transfer (up the food chain)," he said.

"If this is happening at the scale we think it could be, it should completely change our view on global carbon cycling," he added.

DeLong knew how chloroviruses could become entangled in a food web. The ecologist collaborated with Van Etten and virologist David Dunigan in 2016 to demonstrate that chloroviruses can only access algae typically covered in a genus of ciliates called Paramecia when tiny crustaceans devour the Paramecia and expel the newly exposed algae.

This discovery changed DeLong's perspective on investigating viruses, putting him in "a different headspace." He reasoned that even putting aside infection, the presence of viruses and bacteria in the water made it unavoidable that the former would occasionally end up inside the latter.

It seemed clear that everyone and everything was constantly ingesting viruses, he added. Because there is so much of it in the water, it seemed certain that it must be taking place.