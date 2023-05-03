Meet the man who helps decide which samples come back from Mars

Did you know that Perseverance, which has been exploring Mars since 2020, can only bring back 30 samples? Each is about the size of a piece of chalk, weighing up to about 10 grams.

But how do scientists decide which samples come back?

A University of Alberta researcher is among a group of scientists undertaking this important job. For this mission, “return sample scientist” Chris Herd, a professor in the Department of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences and curator of the U of A’s Meteorite Collection, will help determine which samples could answer the most questions about Mars.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.