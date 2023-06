The colossal Megalodon—the largest marine predator to have ever existed—was warm-blooded, according to a recent analysis of fossilized teeth published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 26.

The new research illuminates how the 50-foot-long Megalodon shark, which thrived in the world's oceans from 23 million to 3.6 million years ago, managed its body temperature. Additionally, the findings hold promise in unraveling the mysteries surrounding its eventual extinction.

Proof that the Megalodon was warm-blooded

Scientists had previously theorized that the Megalodon, also known as Otodus megalodon, was warm-blooded, similar to certain modern sharks. However, these conclusions were based mainly on deductions rather than concrete evidence. In this latest study, researchers have presented the first empirical proof of the extinct shark's warm-blooded nature.