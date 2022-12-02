Megatsunami on Mars linked to an asteroid strike 3.4 billion years ago

Researchers, led by Alexis Rodriguez of the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, have also suggested that Nasa's Viking 1 Lander, which was deployed on a mission to find evidence of life on Mars in 1976, could have landed near the crater of this megatsunami. “Our investigation provides a new solution – that a megatsunami washed ashore, emplacing sediments on which, about 3.4 billion years later, the Viking 1 lander touched down,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

The new study published in the journal Scientific Reports analyzed "maps of Mars’ surface, created by combining images from previous missions to the planet, and identified an impact crater that could have caused the megatsunami," as mentioned in the press release.

The Pohl mystery

The diameter of the crater — named Pohl — caused by the impact of the asteroid, is estimated to be around 68.4 miles (110 kilometers). The area of the impact, which was identified to have happened in an area known as Chryse Planitia, north of the Martian equator, is believed to have been an ocean in the past.

Various simulations conducted based on the diameter of the crater led scientists to infer that craters with similar dimensions to Pohl were caused by either a nine-kilometer asteroid, encountering strong ground resistance that released 13 million megatons of TNT energy, or a three-kilometer asteroid encountering weak ground resistance, releasing 0.5 million megatons of TNT energy.