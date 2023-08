Mental conditions not only change your mood and feelings but also alters the volume and size of your brain, according to a new study.

The study authors at Australia’s Monash University mapped the brains of 1,300 individuals to investigate how various mental illnesses affect the volume and size of different regions in the brain.

The information from this research reveals the specific brain regions that doctors could target while treating a particular mental condition. “We found that certain specific brain circuits were preferentially involved in some disorders, suggesting that they are potential treatment targets,” said Ashlea Segal, lead researcher and a Ph.D. student at Monash University.