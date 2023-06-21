Mercury-bound BepiColombo captures detailed images of planet's craters and lava flows

BepiColombo, a Mercury-bound probe, has given us sights of our Sun's closest planet.

The spacecraft obtained some stunning new images of the rocky world during its third close flyby of Mercury on Monday, June 19.

The European Space Agency(ESA) released the first batch of these new images soon after the closest approach. The black and white images reveal in high detail the planet's heavily cratered surface, along with other notable tectonic and volcanic features.

A trio of images to highlight #BepiColombo's 3rd #MercuryFlyby, featuring a newly named crater and various geological and tectonic curiosities. Enjoy this first-look taste of our flyby!

— BepiColombo (@BepiColombo) June 20, 2023

“Mercury’s heavily cratered surface records a 4.6 billion year history of asteroid and comet bombardment, which together with unique tectonic and volcanic curiosities will help scientists unlock the secrets of the planet’s place in Solar System evolution,” said Jack Wright, who is a member of the BepiColombo MCAM imaging team, in an ESA release.