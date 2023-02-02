What caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction? We may finally know

The LPME, also known as the "Great Dying," was the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history, occurring around 252 million years ago. It killed off about 96 percent of all marine species and 70 percent of land vertebrates, ending the Permian and marking the start of the Triassic period (252-201 million years ago).

There is still a lot of disagreement about what exactly caused the extinction. Still, some theories include a meteor strike, a lot of volcanic activity, a sudden change in climate, and the lack of oxygen in the oceans. But, even though the LPME occurred more than 250 million years ago, Frank shows parallels between the current big climate changes.

“It’s relevant to understanding what might happen in the future. The main cause of climate change is related to a massive injection of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere around the time of the extinction, which led to rapid warming,” he said in the UConn press release.

Also, according to Frank, it is widely believed that the major volcanism in the Siberian Traps Large Igneous Province (STLIP), a gigantic lava deposit, caused the rapid warming associated with the LPME. However, there still needs to be factual data to support this claim.

A tragedy of tragedies: How does mercury fit into all of this?

In the geological record, volcanoes give helpful hints. A significant amount of gases, such as CO 2 and methane, as well as particles and heavy metals, were also released and deposited globally with the lava eruption.

“However, it’s hard to link something like that to the extinction event directly,” says Frank. “As geologists, we’re looking for a signature of some kind—a smoking gun—so we can point to the cause,” he added.

According to the researchers, mercury, one of the heavy metals connected to volcanic eruptions, was the "smoking gun" they needed to focus on. Finding places where that record is still present is the tricky part.