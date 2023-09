A new study has revealed how the surface and the very thin atmosphere of Mercury are affected by the charged particles from the Sun, known as the solar wind. The study has mapped the location and energy of the protons and electrons that hit the surface of Mercury, which is the closest planet to the Sun.

The study, published in the Planetary Science Journal, is one of the first to examine the impact of the solar wind on Mercury’s surface in terms of geographic location (longitude) rather than time of day (dawn, noon, dusk). This is important for scientists who study the properties of the surface, said Elizabeth A. Jensen, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute and a co-author of the paper.