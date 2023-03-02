Astronaut tweets 'absolutely unreal' images of an Aurora from space

Earth’s sky never experiences complete darkness, not even at night, even when you eliminate all the beneficiations from the starlight, diffuse sunlight, and light pollution.

Cassada posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, “Absolutely Unreal.” On the same day, another tweet revealed similarly incredible space views of auroras:

Wow, awesome view! I caught @Space_Station passing overhead (24 sec in) while making a timelapse of our auroral action pic.twitter.com/pN0GZMdSnO — Joel Weatherly (@JK_Weatherly) February 28, 2023

Aurora and nightglow

During the night, a soft radiance called nightglow occurs in the sky. This phenomenon occurs when molecules are broken due to solar radiation during the day recombine. Nightglow is present in the sky all the time.

Aurora, however, is a more situational occurrence. It occurs when the particles from the solar wind slam Earth’s magnetic field. These winds are then swapped away and accelerated along magnetic field lines to greater latitudes near to north and south pole, where they shower down into the upper layer of the atmosphere. Once here, the solar wind particles interact with atmospheric particles; the dancing green lights result from these interactions that spread across the night sky.

Auroras are more commonly now seen in the US and certain parts of Canada, unlike before when the lights could only be witnessed in the northernmost parts of the world, including Iceland, Scandinavia, and Greenland.