Meta's AI just became the first to outwit human players in Diplomacy

"CICERO moves AI from the gaming table into real-world applications."

What is Meta AI's CICERO?

CICERO is a revolutionary technology that uses strategic reasoning and sophisticated dialogue modeling to create conversations that sound natural but have an underlying plan.

From the moment each game starts, CICERO assesses its environment and maps out potential courses of action. Apparently, it does this all while generating realistic interactions with other players in order to achieve maximum success.

At its core, CICERO employs a tremendous 'controllable dialogue model,' which allows it to converse as naturally and fluently as if one were talking with an actual person.

To develop this inimitable skill set, Meta's team began by training the machine on 2.7 billion parameters based on text scraped from across the Internet before tinkering further and fine-tuning over 40 thousand human interactions taken from webDiplomacy.net.

CICERO (AI) outwits humans in the classic game of Diplomacy

Meta set out to develop CICERO - a computer agent with an impressive knack for negotiation.

After playing countless rounds on webDiplomacy.net, CICERO's strategic calculations put him ahead of his human competitors. In fact, he earned more than double the average score among players who had completed multiple games.

By combining powerful AI models for strategic thinking and natural language processing, Meta CICERO can outsmart any other virtual or human player.