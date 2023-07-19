Meta announces 'new and improved' LLaMa 2 in partnership with Microsoft

Meta announces 'new and improved' LLaMa 2 in partnership with MicrosoftMicrosoft also has a collaboration with OpenAI, which mostly develops closed-source LLMs.Sejal Sharma| Jul 19, 2023 11:57 AM ESTCreated: Jul 19, 2023 11:57 AM ESTscienceSatya Nadella and Mark ZuckerbergInstagram Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Meta has partnered with Microsoft to launch an open-source large language model like ChatGPT. Called LLaMa 2, it was trained on 40% more data in comparison to LLaMa 1, which Meta had launched in February.Llama 2 was trained on 40% more data than Llama 1Meta What sets it apart from its competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard is that it’s open source.In a press release, Meta claims that LLaMa 2 has double the context length vs. LLaMa 1 and “outperforms” other LLMs like Falcon and MPT regarding reasoning, coding, proficiency, and knowledge tests.Llama 2 outperforms other open source language modelsMeta By collaborating with Meta, which has always been a proponent of open-source models, Microsoft has its legs in both closed-source and open-source LLMs. Remember that Microsoft has heavily invested in OpenAI, which has a closed-source LLM ChatGPT. See Also Related Microsoft to charge enterprise users a premium for using generative AI features This also comes as Microsoft announced that it would charge a monthly fee per user for using AI-powered features in its software like Office, Teams, and other apps.Changing the LLM market landscape?Available free of charge for research and commercial use, LLaMa 2 will feature on Windows and the cloud computing platform Azure, which will enable developers using it to build and leverage their “cloud-native tools for content filtering and safety features.”Designed to enable developers to build more generative AI tools, the LLM was pre-trained on publicly available online data sources. Meta says the Llama-2-chat leverages publicly available instruction datasets and over 1 million human annotations.Listing its wide array of partners and supporters like Spotify, AWS, Dropbox, IBM, Nvidia, Hugging Face, Intel, Accenture, Zoom, Meta said that LLaMa 2 will be available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers.“Recent breakthroughs in AI, and generative AI in particular, have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known — they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunities, and give individuals, creators, and businesses new ways to express themselves and connect with people,” said Meta.Meta says that it’s committed to building responsibly, which is why it got its AI red-teamed, meaning it’s been thoroughly tested for safety several times through internal and external efforts.The company also published a research paper laying out best practices for developing LLaMa and other safety evaluations.This isn’t the first time that Microsoft and Meta have partnered up. In 2017, they introduced an open ecosystem for interchangeable AI frameworks and have also co-authored several research papers on the advancement of AI. The two also joined Partnership on AI’s Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media: A Framework for Collective Action, which focused on collective action in the creation and sharing of synthetic media, said the press release. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Let there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lampsToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcherQuantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearSCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missionsWhy are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answerScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorMIT scientists develop super speedy AI system for biology researchMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save livesDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October' Job Board