Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O), the tech conglomerate behind Facebook and Instagram, has announced a series of upcoming tests that will restrict the access and sharing of news content by specific users and publishers in Canada. As reported in Reuters, these trials, expected to last several weeks, directly respond to Canada's proposed "Online News Act."

Meta's Response Test

This legislation, presented in April last year, aims to compel tech giants like Meta and Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company (GOOGL.O), to strike commercial agreements and remunerate Canadian news outlets for their content.

Meta Platforms had forewarned in March that if the proposed law was ratified in its current form, they would cut off news content access for Canadians on their platforms. Therefore, as the testing period begins, Meta will inform the small fraction of Canadian users enrolled in this testing if they try to share news content.