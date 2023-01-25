Metal alloys may support nuclear fusion energy

The scientists at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are working on making this goal a reality through their efforts in material research. Their recent work published in Scientific Reports included the case of tungsten alloys and showed how the metal could be improved for use in advanced nuclear fusion reactors by copying the structure of a seashell.

Jacob Haag, the first author of the research, said this is the first study on such material interfaces at too-small length scales. He added they also revealed some fundamental mechanisms that govern the toughness and durability of materials.

Withstanding the heat

The sun has a core temperature of approx 27 million deg Fahrenheit and is powered by nuclear fusion. Thus, the fact that nuclear fusion reactions produce plenty of heat is understandable. Before scientists can harness the energy of these reactions and turn them into power, they need to develop advanced nuclear fusion reactors capable of withstanding high temperatures and irradiation conditions that develop in fusion reactions.

Tungsten has the highest melting point among all the elements available on planet Earth. This makes it one of the best materials for nuclear fusion reactors. However, the metal can also be brittle, making it possible to mix with other metals. Mixing it with other metals, such as iron and nickel, can help create an alloy tougher than tungsten but retains its high melting properties.

It is not merely the composition that offers these tungsten alloys their properties but the thermo-mechanical treatment of the metal that leads to the development of toughness and tensile strength.