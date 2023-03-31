New water-based battery could help reduce dependence on lithium for energy storage

iStock-1418897443.jpg null

“We demonstrate the nature of the redox reaction by examining aqueous electrolytes of varying chao-/kosmotropic character using electrochemical quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation monitoring at a range of timescales,” the researchers write in the paper published in Nature Materials. However, the reaction between the polymer and the electrolyte is difficult to resolve since there are many simultaneous transfers of electrons, ions, and water molecules.

The research group has relied on computational simulation and analysis for their findings and obtained insights about structures and dynamics at a microscopic molecular scale, a press release said.

In some of the experiments conducted, the researchers were also able to macroscopically observe whether the cathode worked better in conjunction with certain salts in the electrolyte by measuring salt and water concentrations.

The researchers plan to carry out further simulations in the future to better understand the theory behind the workings of the battery, which can then be used to design better materials to make them.

Abstract

Metal-free aqueous batteries can potentially address the projected shortages of strategic metals and safety issues found in lithium-ion batteries. More specifically, redox-active non-conjugated radical polymers are promising candidates for metal-free aqueous batteries because of the polymers’ high discharge voltage and fast redox kinetics. However, little is known regarding the energy storage mechanism of these polymers in an aqueous environment. The reaction itself is complex and difficult to resolve because of the simultaneous transfer of electrons, ions and water molecules. Here we demonstrate the nature of the redox reaction for poly(2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidinyloxy-4-yl acrylamide) by examining aqueous electrolytes of varying chao-/kosmotropic character using electrochemical quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation monitoring at a range of timescales. Surprisingly, the capacity can vary by as much as 1,000% depending on the electrolyte, in which certain ions enable better kinetics, higher capacity and higher cycling.