This June, Avi Loeb, a professor of astrophysics at Harvard University, embarked on a two-week voyage onboard a boat. His team was on a special mission to find any remnants of a meteorite that reportedly crashed into the Earth's atmosphere nearly a decade ago. Loeb wrote in a Medium post recently that the tiny metallic spheres the team found during this voyage are interstellar in origin.

Meteorites are small fragments of celestial rock that enter a planet's atmosphere and survive the trip to hit the ground. Most meteorites that have fallen to Earth come from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. So, a claim for one coming from much further out in space and not even from our own solar system is huge.