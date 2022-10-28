Massive meteoroid strike on Mars creates 500-feet wide crater, unearths boulder-sized blocks of water ice

But, before a graceful exit, InSight detected a magnitude 4 marsquake on December 24, caused by a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars.

InSight scientists were uncertain about the origins of the quake. That is until scientists working at Malin Space Science Systems (MSSS), which built and operates two cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), spotted a "new, yawning" crater on February 11, 2022.

"It’s unprecedented to find a fresh impact of this size," Ingrid Daubar of Brown University, who leads InSight’s Impact Science Working Group, said in a statement.

"It's about 500ft wide, or about two city blocks across, and even though meteorites are hitting the planet all the time, this crater is more than 10 times larger than the typical new craters we see forming on Mars."

There's more. Scientists also found that the explosion revealed boulder-sized blocks of water ice that were buried closer to the Martian equator. This discovery is bound to have implications for NASA's plans to send astronauts to Mars.

The findings, replete with data on seismic waves, are detailed in two papers published Thursday in the journal Science.

A significant moment in geologic history

The meteoroid is estimated to have spanned 16 to 39 feet (5 to 12 meters). "The impact, in a region called Amazonis Planitia, blasted a crater roughly 492 feet (150 meters) across and 70 feet (21 meters) deep. Some of the ejecta thrown by the impact flew as far as 23 miles (37 kilometers) away," the release said.

"The image of the impact was unlike any I had seen before, with the massive crater, the exposed ice, and the dramatic blast zone preserved in the Martian dust," said Liliya Posiolova, who leads the Orbital Science and Operations Group at MSSS, and is the author of the first study. "I couldn’t help but imagine what it must have been like to witness the impact, the atmospheric blast, and debris ejected miles downrange."