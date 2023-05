Professors Simon Birrer and Anja von der Linden from Stony Brook University have created a cutting-edge method to gauge the rate of the Universe's expansion. This method's data can be used to establish the age of the universe with precision and learn more about its intricate workings.

Utilizing Supernova Refsdal to measure expansion rate

The Hubble Space Telescope photograph of Supernova Refsdal, discovered by Patrick Kelly of the University of Minnesota in 2014, was used by the research team. Sjur Refsdal, an astronomer who developed a theory for calculating the Hubble constant in 1964, is honored by having his supernova bear his name. The first supernova in which this hypothesis was put into practice was supernova Refsdal.