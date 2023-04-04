The Mummy's curse? Traveling Mexican mummies from 1800s harbor fungi, may infect public

In response, the National Institute of Anthropology and History told the AP, “from some of the published photos, at least one of the corpses on display, which the institute inspected in November 2021, shows signs of a proliferation of possible fungus colonies,"

“It is even more worrisome that they are still being exhibited without the safeguards for the public against biohazards,” they added.

The mummies in question, called “The Mummies of Guanjuato” which date to the 1800s, are the product of the burial of corpses in mineral-rich and dry soil. They were exhumed when a "burial tax" was introduced that had to be paid to ensure the bodies had a spot in the cemetery.

Regarding their public display, the main issue is the airtightness of the glass cases that the mummies are displayed in because it's possible that spores could infiltrate the building. The institute suggested that "this should all be carefully studied to see if these are signs of a risk for the cultural legacy, as well as for those who handle them and visit them."

As worrying as this sounds, it isn't the first time ancient mummies were thought to be a source of fungal infections for modern people. The discovery of Tutankhamun, for example, led to a fungus scare of its own. It was said that more than ten visitors to the site, including the British Lord Carnarvon, had died because of a "curse." However, it's important to note that many of those who were there when it was first found lived for many years afterward.