These microbes eat oil and 'poop' the world's cheapest clean hydrogen

"Gold Hydrogen is a novel source of carbon neutral hydrogen produced from depleted oil reservoirs that are ready for plug and abandonment, extending the life of wells that would otherwise be a significant burden," a press release from the company states.

Initially, when they're tapped, the oil wells start at maximum production. The process slows down when it costs more energy to extract the remaining oil than you can sell it for. This leaves excess left in depleted wells. Cemvita wants to utilize this and turn all these wells into biological hydrogen farms.

According to Cemvita Factory, the naturally occurring subsurface microorganisms consume the carbon inside the fossil fuels, releasing 20 to 50 tonnes of hydrogen per field in the process, resulting in the "lowest possible cost of hydrogen production today and the largest players in the energy and industrial sector have taken serious notice".

From lab to field

Cemvita starts work in the lab, modifying the microorganisms genetically. The scientists "increased microbe performance by six and a half times the rate needed to produce hydrogen at $1/kg, a key milestone necessary to advance the program toward commercialization".