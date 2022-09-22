Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered

Building an autonomous robot is no easy task. Until now, scientists have developed microscopic robots that require special wire harnesses or an external stimulant, like focused laser beams, to generate mobility. Currently featured in Science Robotics, a new type of microchip allows for onboard control in untethered robots only a tad bigger than the width of a human hair.

"Before, we literally had to manipulate these 'strings' in order to get any kind of response from the robot. But now that we have these brains on board, it's like taking the strings off the marionette. It's like when Pinocchio gains consciousness," said Itai Cohen, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Brain on Board

The new electronic brain-powered microbot is only 100 - 250 micrometers in size. It consists of three major systems: An integrated circuit for control and direction, a power source, i.e., a photovoltaic cell capable of harnessing energy from a light source, and a set of hinged legs capable of providing motion greater than 10 micrometers per second.

Autonomous control comes from complementary metal-oxide-semiconductors, also known as CMOS. These semiconductors consist of thousands of transistors, diodes, capacitors, and resistors responsible for electronic device control. The motion is actuated using phase-shifted square wave frequency signals. The robot legs are made of platinum-based actuators. Both the electronic circuit and limbs of the device are powered via photovoltaics.

The team created three robots to demonstrate the CMOS integration: a two-legged Purcell bot, a more complicated six-legged antbot that walks like an insect, and a four-legged dogbot that can vary the speed.