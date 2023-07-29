Microgrid in a box empowers small-town hydropower resilience

In the corner of rural Idaho, where the majestic Fall River flows through quaint small-town communities, new technology is heralding a new era of resilience for hydropower. Idaho National Laboratory (INL) recently unveiled its Microgrid in a Box, a development that promises to bolster the resilience of small-town hydropower plants, ensuring critical services during emergencies and power outages.

Imagine a powerful yet portable grid system that seamlessly integrates various energy sources like hydropower, solar panels, wind turbines, diesel generators, and even small nuclear reactors.

This creation, named the Relocatable Resiliency Alternative Power Improvement Distribution Microgrid in a Box, or RAPID MIB for short, is the result of collaborative efforts between INL engineers, private industry, and government stakeholders.