A new type of microneedle patch restored hair in mouse models

What causes hair loss?

Progressive hair loss is common in both men and women. The most common type of hair loss is known as androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern hair loss. According to the study, the condition affects 80percent of men and 50 percent of women.

Various factors, such as genetics, hormones, and environmental factors, are known to play a role in causing androgenetic alopecia. Oxidative stress is thought to be a key player in this condition, which can be driven by a surplus of reactive oxygen species (ROS) on the scalp that causes damage to cells responsible for follicle growth.

The body has a natural mechanism to eliminate these reactive oxygen species by producing antioxidant enzymes such as Superoxide dismutase (SOD). However, when these free radicals are too high, they can overwhelm the body's antioxidant enzymes that typically keep them in check.

Could AI be the answer to baldness?

Previously, researchers tried to create SOD enzyme mimics called "nanozymes" to attack oxygen free radicals. But so far, those that have been reported aren't very good at removing the radicals from the body.

So a team of researchers supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China turned towards machine learning, a form of AI, to see if it could help them design a better nanozyme.