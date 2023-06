Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) have reversed and cured the symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in mice. Their achievement has raised hopes for millions of patients across the globe who are currently living with this incurable disabling illness.

MS is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system of the body starts attacking the myelin sheath, a layer that protects nerve cells and tissues. Damage to the nerve cells disturbs the connection between the body and brain and leads to varying disabilities in MS patients.

Some experience blurred vision, some are not able to write or speak properly, and many others complain of body pain or have trouble walking. The disease affects 400,000 lives in the US and over two million across the globe.