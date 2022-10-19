An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs

What's interesting is the group of scientists has an artist, Siobhan McDonald, among them. McDonald is installing microphones in the ocean off the coast of Greenland to "record and preserve the soundscape of melting icebergs," reported The Guardian.

According to the publication, the hydrophones will be deployed for two years, and record sounds every hour before being collected and harvested for data. The sound clips will be turned into an acoustic composition.

The phones will not just record the sound of melting icebergs; it intends to encompass all ocean sounds, which can comprise earthquakes, landslides, wildlife, pollution, and meltwater.

An acoustic time capsule from the Arctic

"What you’re hearing in the hydrophones is a snapshot of time," McDonald told The Guardian on Tuesday, speaking from the expedition vessel. "It’s like a time capsule."

The recordings will be incorporated into an acoustic installation that will examine "humanity’s impact on the ocean." Inspired by the trip, McDonald will also produce art in the form of paintings and sculptures.

"I’m interested in hearing the acoustic pollution. The sea levels are rising, and that will have an impact I’d imagine on the sound range and all the biodiversity. Sound is fundamental in the ocean and Arctic animals. Hearing is fundamental to communication, breeding, feeding, and ultimately survival. It speaks of the necessity of paying attention to the pollution we are causing to the ecosystems around us," she told The Guardian.