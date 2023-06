If you think microplastic pollution is only limited to oceans and marine life, think again. A new study hints that microplastics have already made their way into the very air you’re currently breathing.

The study authors have proposed a computational fluid dynamics model that explains how microplastics from the air undergo deposition in the upper airway of humans and affect their respiratory system.

“The density of microplastics in the air is increasing significantly. Studies found microplastics deep in human airways, which raises the concern of serious respiratory health hazards,” said Mohammad Islam, study author and a materials engineer at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.