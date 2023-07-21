Recycling's hidden microplastic menace

Microplastics have now been found just about everywhere on Earth - including inside our bodies.

These plastics represent a wide variety of health and environmental risks.

It turns out that plastic recycling may be making this problem worse.

One garbage truck of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute. What might be even more surprising is the estimated 14 million tons (or 14 billion kilograms) of microplastics residing on the ocean floor.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, less than five millimeters in length, that have now been found contaminating almost everywhere on Earth — from bodies of water, to soils, our bodies, and even the atmosphere. They can come from a variety of sources, including large pieces of plastic that are broken down and microbeads, a type of microplastic used in cosmetic products.

These particles are harmful on their own, especially to aquatic life, as they can pass through water filtration systems undetected. They are also responsible for transporting and releasing toxic contaminants into the environment.