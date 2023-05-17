Microsoft paper claims GPT-4 has common sense and can reason like humans

The most remarkable breakthrough in artificial intelligence has been the advent of large language models (LLMs), which are trained on massive amounts of data and can predict the next word in a partial sentence. But now scientists are saying that these new LLMs can be trained to reason and use common sense like humans.

This is huge in the AI sphere.

A team of researchers at Microsoft, the company that has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, had access to ChatGPT-4 before it was launched publicly. So, they toyed with the technology and later published a 155-page paper that entails some interesting details.