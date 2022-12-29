Researchers could observe the middle corona of the sun in a world first

While the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been observing the Sun's corona since 1995 to track space weather, this has been carried out with subpar instruments. That is, the Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph (LASCO) mounted on the NASA and European Space Agency Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft.

As a result, LASCO has an observational gap that prevents us from seeing the middle solar corona, where the solar wind is generated.

"We've known since the 1950s about the outflow of the solar wind. As the solar wind evolves, it can drive space weather and affect things like power grids, satellites, and astronauts," said SwRI Principal Scientist Dr. Dan Seaton in a press release- one of the study's authors.

"We haven't had observations like these before"

"The origins of the solar wind itself and its structure remain somewhat mysterious. While we have a basic understanding of processes, we haven't had observations like these before, so we had to work with a gap in information," he added.

Seaton proposed pointing a different instrument to identify new techniques to observe the Sun's corona (GOES). This would be the Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) on NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES).

However, SUVI would be pointed at either side of the Sun rather than directly at it. Additionally, U.V. observations would be taken for a month.

Solar wind originates from this 'web'

Solar flare taken by Hinode's Solar Optical Telescope back in 2007 Hinode JAXA/NASA

Seaton and his colleagues discovered elongated, web-like plasma structures in the Sun's middle corona. Significantly, they suggest that solar wind, in the form of particles, is propelled into space by interactions within these structures, which release stored magnetic energy.

"No one had monitored what the Sun's corona was doing in U.V. at this height for that amount of time. We had no idea if it would work or what we would see," he said.