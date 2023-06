The world's first X-ray of a single atom is here, and how.

A new study by scientists from the Argonne National Laboratory at Ohio University and the University of Illinois-Chicago revealed the mind-blowing image of the properties of a single atom, using just the X-ray technique, a press release stated.

Since X-rays were discovered in the late 1800s, they have been an essential tool in many fields. Their ability to penetrate matter makes them very useful for imaging purposes in medicine, material research, archaeology, and astrophysics. X-rays are a type of electromagnetic radiation having very high energy and short wavelength.