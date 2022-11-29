Military experts warn of a possible war in space

Countering imminent threats

The leaders emphasized that thus far China and Russia have demonstrated that they’re capable and perhaps willing to start such a war and highlighted the importance of working with allies, including Australia, to counter these threats.

Lt Gen Nina Armagno, staff director of the U.S .Space Force, said Russia’s destruction of an American satellite last year was a “stunning display”.

“We’re interpreting that … as a message and demonstration of capability,” she said.

Brigadier general Michael Adamson, commander at 3 Canadian Space Division commented: “No way … holy crap, this is a topsy turvy world, you can’t do that.”

“Same with us,” Armagno said, adding that China was openly showcasing its power in space.

If satellites are attacked then that can result in the failure on Earth of GPS systems, banking systems, power grids, first responders’ communications, military operations and more.

“I don’t want to be dramatic,” Armagno said. “What does war in space look like? We probably won’t see it with our naked eye but we will definitely feel the consequences from the moment it begins.”

Disempowering communication networks

Attacks on satellites could disempower communication networks in two ways: through a direct attack or through debris created by a destroyed satellite. Armagno explained that the U.S. was still tracking 600 pieces of debris from China’s 2007 “demonstration” where the nation took out one of its very own satellites.

It doesn’t take much to damage spacecraft such as the International Space Station and many more U.S. satellites. Even the smallest of space debris can achieve that.