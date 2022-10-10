A new method helped find million-year-old marine DNA in Antarctica — here’s what’s next

Who has lived in the ocean?

Antarctica is one of the world's most vulnerable regions to climate change. It is, therefore, critical and urgent to investigate the past and present responses of the polar marine ecosystem to environmental and climate change.

Sedimentary ancient DNA (sedaDNA) analysis is a novel method for determining "who" and "when" previously existed in the ocean. Additionally, periods of significant compositional change may be linked to climatic shifts. Such information can assist us in making predictions about how marine life will react to current and future climate change in the area around Antarctica.

DNA crew. University of Bonn

Using sediments collected during the 2019 IODP Expedition 382, "Iceberg Alley and Subantarctic Ice and Ocean Dynamics," an international team employed sedaDNA to examine changes in marine creature structures in the Scotia Sea during the previous 1 million years.

To begin with, the team carried out a thorough contamination check to guarantee that the sedaDNA signals were genuine. This included, for instance, looking at typical age-related damage patterns in the retrieved DNA pieces. They were able to find DNA that was up to a million years old.

“This comprises by far the oldest authenticated marine sedaDNA to date” explained Dr. Linda Armbrecht, the lead investigator from the University of Tasmania, Australia.