Mind control: 3D-patterned sensors allow robots to be controlled by thought

As a result, Francesca Iacopi and colleagues set out to develop a 3D graphene-based sensor based on polycrystalline graphene that could accurately monitor brain activity while being stick-free.

The researchers produced numerous 3D graphene-coated structures with varying shapes and patterns, each approximately 10 m thick.

A hexagonal pattern performed the best of the designs examined on the curved, hairy surface of the occipital region — the location at the base of the head where the brain's visual cortex is located. Eight of these sensors were combined into an elastic headband that kept them against the back of the head.

When used with an augmented reality headset that displayed visual cues, the electrodes could recognize which line was being observed and then work with a computer to translate the signals into commands that controlled the mobility of a four-legged robot – fully hands-free.

However, the new electrodes did not perform as well as the wet sensors; the researchers believe their study is a first step toward building robust, easily deployed dry sensors that will help expand the applications of brain-machine interfaces.

Study abstract

The availability of accurate and reliable dry sensors for electroencephalography (EEG) is vital to enable the large-scale deployment of brain–machine interfaces (BMIs). However, dry sensors invariably show poorer performance compared to the gold standard Ag/AgCl wet sensors. The loss of performance with dry sensors is even more evident when monitoring the signal from hairy and curved areas of the scalp, requiring the use of bulky and uncomfortable acicular sensors. This work demonstrates three-dimensional micropatterned sensors based on a subnanometer-thick epitaxial graphene for detecting the EEG signal from the challenging occipital region of the scalp. The occipital region, corresponding to the visual cortex of the brain, is key to the implementation of BMIs based on the common steady-state visually evoked potential paradigm. The patterned epitaxial graphene sensors show efficient on-skin contact with low impedance and can achieve comparable signal-to-noise ratios against wet sensors. Using these sensors, we have also demonstrated hands-free communication with a quadruped robot through brain activity.