Minnesota power plant leaked 400,000 gallons of radioactive water

"We have taken comprehensive measures to address this situation on-site at the plant. While this leak does not pose a risk to the public or the environment, we take this very seriously and are working to safely address the situation," said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

How did the leak happen?

The nuclear power plant is located northwest of Minneapolis, a city of approximately 15,000 people. On November 22, 2022, after the leak was confirmed, company officials notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the state.

The leak was discovered by routine groundwater monitoring systems and was caused by a faulty water pipe that ran between two buildings on the property. Since then, the company has been "pumping, storing, treating, and reusing the leaked water" on the site to ensure safety. Moreover, the leaked water is being diverted to a water treatment system on-site.

The statement says that over a dozen on-site monitoring wells have ensured that the contaminated water is completely contained on-site and has not leaked outside the facility or into any nearby drinking water sources.

So far, the company has recovered approximately 25 percent of the tritium released. The cleanup is expected to last several months, with a permanent solution installed by spring 2023.

Low levels of tritium

The tritium levels in the leaked water are found to be below the NRC safety thresholds. Therefore, the compound can't travel far into the atmosphere or even penetrate human or animal skin.