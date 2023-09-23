Miracle or not? Magnetized sand flows uphill against gravity

Engineers at Lehigh University announced the discovery of a phenomenon in a statement; a phenomenon that defies conventional wisdom — sand flowing uphill.

The findings of this research, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal a spectacle that challenges everything we thought we knew about granular materials.

James Gilchrist, the Ruth H. and Sam Madrid Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Lehigh’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, and one of the authors of the paper, stated, "After using equations that describe the flow of granular materials, we were able to conclusively show that these particles were indeed moving like a granular material, except they were flowing uphill."