Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Miracle or not? Magnetized sand flows uphill against gravity

The sands of science are shifting, and they are flowing in unexpected directions.
Amal Jos Chacko
| Sep 23, 2023 08:05 AM EST
Created: Sep 23, 2023 08:05 AM EST
science
  • twitter
Representational image of sand.jpg
Representational image of sand.

Kristina Kokhanova/iStock 

Engineers at Lehigh University announced the discovery of a phenomenon in a statement; a phenomenon that defies conventional wisdom — sand flowing uphill. 

The findings of this research, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal a spectacle that challenges everything we thought we knew about granular materials. 

James Gilchrist, the Ruth H. and Sam Madrid Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Lehigh’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, and one of the authors of the paper, stated, "After using equations that describe the flow of granular materials, we were able to conclusively show that these particles were indeed moving like a granular material, except they were flowing uphill." 

Related

A serendipitous discovery

Dr. Samuel Wilson-Whitford, the lead author of the paper and a former postdoctoral research associate in Gilchrist’s Laboratory of Particle Mixing and Self-Organization, stumbled upon this extraordinary phenomenon during his research into microencapsulation. 

The serendipitous nature of this revelation adds an element of wonder to the story. It all began when he introduced a magnet beneath a vial of iron oxide-coated polymer particles known as microrollers. 

Under the influence of the magnet, these microrollers displayed an uncanny behavior—they began to defy gravity by moving uphill. 

Wilson-Whitford, along with Gilchrist, embarked on a systematic study of this material's response to magnetic forces under various conditions. When the microrollers were poured without magnetization, they flowed downhill. 

However, on applying torque using magnets, each particle was observed to rotate, forming temporary doublets that exhibited cohesion and resulted in a negative angle of repose due to a negative coefficient of friction. 

"Up until now, no one would have used these terms. They didn’t exist. But to understand how these grains are flowing uphill, we calculated what the stresses are that cause them to move in that direction,” elaborated Gilchrist. 

“If you have a negative angle of repose, then you must have cohesion to give a negative coefficient of friction. These granular flow equations were never derived to consider these things, but after calculating it, what came out is an apparent coefficient of friction that is negative." 

A world of possibilities

Increasing the magnetic force increases the cohesion, giving grains more traction and speed to their movement. The collective motion and adhesion among the grains enable piles of sand particles to collaboratively perform surprising feats, such as flowing up walls and climbing stairs. The team is analyzing the movement of material across tiny staircases built using a laser cutter. 

"This first paper just focuses on how the material flows uphill, but our next several papers will look at applications,” said Gilchrist. “Part of that exploration is answering the question, can these microrollers climb obstacles? And the answer is yes." 

The applications of this discovery appear boundless. Microrollers could revolutionize industries by changing the way we mix things, segregate materials, and move objects. This revelation could also open up new vistas in micro-robotics and revolutionize healthcare

"We’re studying these particles to death, experimenting with different rotation rates, and different amounts of magnetic force to better understand their collective motion. I basically know the titles of the next 14 papers we’re going to publish," Gilchrist enthused. 

The sands of science are shifting and they are flowing in unexpected directions. 

Study Abstract

Pour sand into a container and only the grains near the top surface move. The collective motion associated with the translational and rotational energy of the grains in a thin flowing layer is quickly dissipated as friction through multibody interactions. Alternatively, consider what will happen to a bed of particles if one applies a torque to each individual particle. In this paper, we demonstrate an experimental system where torque is applied at the constituent level through a rotating magnetic field in a dense bed of microrollers. The net result is the grains roll uphill, forming a heap with a negative angle of repose. Two different regimes have been identified related to the degree of mobility or fluidisation of the particles in the bulk. Velocimetry of the near surface flowing layer reveals the collective motion of these responsive particles scales in a similar way to flowing bulk granular flows. A simple granular model that includes cohesion accurately predicts the apparent negative coefficient of friction. In contrast to the response of active or responsive particles that mimic thermodynamic principles, this system results in macroscopic collective behavior that has the kinematics of a purely dissipative granular system.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/03/image/jpeg/a4peRyX4ysBOqbw4BbDHzMCIbTjXOWejwu83UrQp.jpg
You can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/W8VllCYlULTY8opeushL1wtniKbXOU8z3GD7sUl0.jpg
NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/17/image/jpeg/45219tvYuQJId0ojEgO8xNJ447jHljZ4msSiFffI.jpg
Manganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactive
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/Kap6NAa8IoTyQmZQEwB4waL2MWykBpyJc9piLpRK.jpg
The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/n5jNK5bVz6EEUqDzXzoPO5V1JFn5IpAlnncC5oqR.jpg
This nanodevice harnesses Coulomb drag to create electricity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/04/image/jpeg/UEuPO8vP8YA3PICuhwuvmebK4Pl9Cm1cShTAqGB2.jpg
Chinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/Ht9SoPpiJDjL8laVISlPyrfNrL4LH0pME1Kay3it.jpg
NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subway
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/24/image/jpeg/Qd9TFF9rqwLu44A9j9PM3Gb8NzPOlYBqvBVB8eQh.jpg
These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder care
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/31/image/jpeg/RCklqoUliiOZrZ9TKBHqXIlgLKpe8S7RGLk87bzO.jpg
Giorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own island
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/31/image/jpeg/rassNfpW1ruJqJTMdjJ7fLHEXtdOatgkJNgnGYyX.jpg
Using quantum computing to speed up optimization problems
Job Board