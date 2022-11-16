Mirror Earth: the best bets for planets that are like Earth but not Earth

But, if the history of our species is anything to go by, that should only be a matter of time.

So, what conditions should an "Earth 2.0" have, and what are the best candidates? Let's take a look.

Are there planets like Earth in other solar systems?

Like so many things in life and the universe, there is no simple answer to this question. It does depend.

If you are referring to an exact copy of the planet Earth somewhere in the universe, then the answer can only be no. Each planet is unique in some form, whether its physical and chemical makeup or the particular local circumstances of where the planet exists.

Are there any Earth-like planets out there? alwyncooper/iStock

This might sound like a copout but think about the chances of finding another solar system with precisely the same number of planets, asteroids, other heavenly bodies, and a sun like ours. Just like a human being, no world is an "island." It is first formed, then its history is dictated by its parent sun and the complex interactions of matter in the local vicinity.

If, however, you are referring to a planet that shares enough similar characteristics to our planet Earth that it could be considered a sort of twin, then the chances are incredibly high indeed. The universe is so vast that the chances are as close to guaranteed as you can get.

This is, after all, the foundation of the Fermi Paradox.

Why are we looking for Earth-like planets?

The answer to this boils down to two main camps.

The first is out of purely intellectual interest. Astrobiologists and astronomers, for example, are very interested in this possibility because they think that the more similar a planet is to Earth, the more likely it is that it could support complex life.

The second is for technical and strategic reasoning. For example, space colonization and advocates of the idea that humanity should have another home have been looking for a second or new Earth-like planet for people to live on for a long time.

Earth is our only home, but might not be forever. imaginima/iStock

Regarding the latter (long-term human survival), some argue that we will need to one day leave Earth and spread out into the galaxy. This will broaden our horizons and lower our "exposure" as a species to potential extinction over the long haul.

One of the most high-profile advocates for this thinking is Elon Musk, who argues that our species must become multi-planetary or, in effect, go extinct.

“I think there is a strong humanitarian argument for making life multi-planetary in order to safeguard the existence of humanity in the event that something catastrophic were to happen, in which case being poor or having a disease would be irrelevant, because humanity would be extinct. It would be like, ‘Good news, the problems of poverty and disease have been solved, but the bad news is there aren’t any humans left’,” explained Musk in an interview with Aeon in 2014 (warning some strong language is used in the piece).

“Not everyone loves humanity. Either explicitly or implicitly, some people seem to think that humans are a blight on the Earth’s surface. They say things like, ‘Nature is so wonderful; things are always better in the countryside where there are no people around.’ They imply that humanity and civilization are less good than their absence. But I’m not in that school. I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness, to make sure it continues into the future,” he added.

Whether you agree or not, these two camps work tirelessly to scan and filter out likely Earth-like planets throughout our field of view of the cosmos. So, you might be asking, what would be the "shopping list" for such a planet?

What would an Earth-like planet look like? draco-zlat/iStock

What essential characteristics would an Earth-like planet need?

We've covered some of the essentials above, like a similar planet, star, etc., but there is no catchall set of requirements that can readily be defined. This might sound a bit odd, as things like liquid water and other life-friendly conditions, such as relatively warm temperatures, etc., would likely be a prerequisite for such a planet.

But, sadly, it is a little more complex than that. Primarily because when searching for candidate planets, unless we can put a probe in orbit from a distance, we can only ever make an educated guess at the conditions on the surface.

So, for this reason, we need to know some essential elements, so we can filter out the best planets to explore in more detail (and, of course, at a more significant expense).

How would we know if a planet was Earth-like? Nazarii Neshcherenskyi/iStock

One useful metric is the planet's mass. We know that mass is an essential element in finding worlds like Earth. Some research shows that objects only 1.6 times the size of Earth are more likely to be gaseous, which makes them less like Earth.