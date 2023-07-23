A mirror could be all we need to fetch water on the Moon

Space exploration has always faced a formidable challenge - acquiring the essential resources to sustain life beyond our planet. At the forefront of these resources is water, a precious and critical asset for human survival in the cosmos.

As space agencies and scientists continue their quest for in-situ resource utilization, one ingenious idea stands out— “Thermal Mining of Ices on Cold Solar System Bodies.”

Proposed by George Sowers, a space resource expert and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines (CSM), this concept could unlock large amounts of water from celestial bodies by harnessing the power of the Sun.