New mission to search for signs of alien life in Alpha Centauri

The plan for the TOLIMAN mission is to search for planets in the habitable zone around two Sun-like stars in the system, Alpha Centauri A and B, which are located four light-years from Earth.

New state-of-the-art micro-satellite to peer into Alpha Centauri

The new mission will rely greatly on new satellite advances that will allow micro-satellites to image our nearest star system.

Alpha Centauri is "tantalizingly close to home," explained mission leader Professor Peter Tuthill from the University of Sydney, who has also worked on designing the NIRISS Aperture Masking Interferometry mode for James Webb. "Astronomers have discovered thousands of exoplanets outside our own solar system but most are thousands of light years away and beyond our reach."

"Modern satellite technology will allow us to explore our celestial backyard and perhaps lay the groundwork for visionary future missions spanning the interstellar voids to the Centauri system."

The beam behind the TOLIMAN mission is developing a small custom-designed space telescope capable of taking incredibly precise readings. It will have to fit the telescope within a limited volume of just 12 liters while maintaining its thermal and mechanical stability. EnduroSat, meanwhile, will develop the delivery system for the custom-built minisatellite.